Abu Dhabi's 'Emergencies, Crises Centre', Finnish National Rescue Association discuss cooperation

HELSINKI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) conducted an official visit to the Finnish National Rescue Association (SPEK), along with several relevant Finnish entities, to review international best practices in emergency management and explore areas of cooperation.

The delegation, led by Dr. Abdulla Hamarain Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Response and Recovery Sector at ADCMC, presented the centre’s strategy for managing emergencies, crises and disasters, as well as the operational model of the emergency and crisis management ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.

SPEK outlined models related to institutional and community preparedness, training, exercises, planning procedures, advanced capabilities and other shared focus areas. It also highlighted volunteer initiatives and civil preparedness, including the 72-hour preparedness concept, as well as coordination mechanisms among the relevant response agencies.

Dr. Al Dhaheri said the visit aligns with the centre’s commitment to the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision of strengthening international cooperation and exchanging expertise with leading global institutions in emergency, crisis and disaster management.

He emphasised that such efforts help boost the emirate’s preparedness and its ability to anticipate and respond to evolving challenges, while also showcasing the centre’s specialised capabilities.

He said, “We are continuously working to improve our tools and methodologies in crisis management by reviewing the latest operational models and internationally recognised practices, and by drawing on outstanding global experiences in the fields of community preparedness, training and institutional capacity building. Our visit to the Finnish National Rescue Association offered a valuable opportunity to gain deeper insight into a distinctive model that combines technological innovation with institutional integration within the preparedness and response ecosystem.”

Dr. Al Dhaheri added that the centre seeks to align its local system with global standards by strengthening resilience, advancing smart response capabilities and developing joint programmes that enhance team performance and prepare local talent, ensuring community safety and sustainable development.