Pepperstone joins 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 as Gold Partner

DUBAI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s first and largest event dedicated to the content creation industry, has announced that Pepperstone, the award-winning global online trading provider, has joined as a Gold Partner for the fourth edition of the summit.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the event will take place in Dubai from 9th to 11th January 2026, across Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Museum of the Future, under the theme ‘Content for Good.’

This partnership reflects the shared commitment of both parties to fostering creativity and innovation, and to empowering influencers and creators within the content economy to explore new opportunities in business and emerging technologies - reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for the new economy and financial innovation.

Gescard Abi El Hessen, Head of Middle East at Pepperstone, said, “We are proud to partner with the 1 Billion Followers Summit in its fourth edition, a global platform that brings together leading content creators, entrepreneurs, and digital economy experts from around the world.”

He affirmed that knowledge and innovation are the foundations of success in any sector — whether in content creation or online trading — where creativity and technology intersect to shape the future of the global economy.

He added,“Our partnership with the 1 Billion Followers Summit represents a valuable opportunity to exchange expertise between content creators, trading professionals, and investors, and to enhance financial and digital literacy among ambitious youth. This aligns with the UAE’s vision of building a digital economy founded on creativity and knowledge.”

Dr. Mohammad AlGhfeli, Managing Director of Creators HQ, said, “As one of the world’s leading fintech and online trading companies, Pepperstone brings extensive experience in empowering individuals to develop their skills and achieve success through advanced and secure digital platforms.”

He stated, “This partnership reflects our shared vision of empowering a new generation of content creators and entrepreneurs in digital trading and financial technology, and of fostering collaboration between the financial and creative sectors. It enhances the integration between purposeful content creation and digital trading, supporting the UAE’s efforts to solidify its position as a global capital for the economy of the future.”

AlGhfeli added that the summit has become a global destination that unites creators, innovators, and investors in one space to exchange ideas and knowledge, explore partnerships, and build purposeful content and a sustainable digital economy that embodies the UAE’s spirit of innovation and openness.

The partnership between Pepperstone and the 1 Billion Followers Summit reinforces the UAE’s efforts to support the content economy and empower future generations to harness technology in shaping a more sustainable and inspiring future.

Founded in 2010 in Melbourne, Australia, by a team of professional traders, Pepperstone was established with the goal of improving the online trading experience through cutting-edge technology and the development of advanced digital trading environments focused on delivering innovative, efficient, and client-centered solutions.

Today, Pepperstone is one of the world’s largest CFD brokers, serving over 750,000 traders across 160 countries with an average monthly trading volume of US$400 billion.

The company has received numerous international awards recognising its innovation and commitment to client service and is licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.