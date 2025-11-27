AUS showcases AI research at international conference

SHARJAH, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- American University of Sharjah (AUS) showcased its latest research in dependable artificial intelligence as it hosted the 12th International Conference on Dependable Systems and Their Applications (DSA 2025).

The three-day event, which concluded on Wednesday, brought together 60 leading researchers, experts and policymakers from the UAE and abroad.

The conference examined the dependability of complex intelligent systems, testing-based formal verification for software dependability, and methods to ensure reliability from system design through deployment.

Technical sessions held on campus at AUS explored advanced tehemes such as adaptive intelligence and reliability in autonomous and predictive systems and AI-driven intelligent detection and optimisation, including work on multimodal large language model-driven robotics, autonomous driving evaluation frameworks and advanced optimisation techniques for heterogeneous cloud environments.

Online sessions discussed software testing and defect analysis, reliability assurance in cloud–edge and intelligent systems, LLM-driven intelligent systems, autonomous vehicle software, intelligent systems and AI applications, human–AI interaction and reliable decision-making and scheduling.

Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the AUS College of Engineering and Honorary Chair of DSA 2025, said the conference underscored the region’s growing role in shaping the global AI and dependability agenda, highlighting the UAE’s contribution to advancing trustworthy AI and reliable software systems.

Dr. Imran Zualkernan, Professor and Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at AUS and Organising Committee General Chair of DSA 2025, said, “By hosting DSA 2025, AUS brought together a global community focused on one challenge: how to engineer intelligent systems people can depend on. The discussions and collaborations that started here will shape new projects, new tools and opportunities for our researchers and students.”

The DSA 2025 proceedings will be published by IEEE Conference Publishing Services and submitted for inclusion in the IEEE Xplore Digital Library and leading abstracting and indexing databases such as Ei Compendex and Scopus.

The conference was sponsored by Southwest Jiaotong University, held with the technical sponsorship of the IEEE Reliability Society and supported by several academic and industrial institutions.