SCC chairman outlines UAE–Russia partnership opportunities

MOSCOW, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), attended the Tenth International Forum organised by the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, held in Moscow.

The event, held under the theme “Russia: The Image of the Future,” brought together leading international experts, policymakers, and economic specialists.

The UAE delegation included Eng. Jamila Al Fandi Al Shamsi, Rashid Abdullah bin Huwaiden, Amer Mohammed Al Zarooni, and Mohammed Ali Al Mannai, along with Dr. Islam Al Shewi from the Council’s General Secretariat.

During the opening session, Dr. Al Nuaimi emphasised the depth of UAE–Russia relations and the expanding opportunities for mutual development. He noted that more than 150,000 Russian citizens now reside in the UAE, forming a significant bridge of cultural and economic exchange.

Dr. Al Nuaimi emphasised the resilience of the Russian economy and its ability to withstand complex global challenges. He highlighted its diverse productive base, advanced infrastructure, and capacity to adapt to geopolitical shifts.

He stressed that any objective assessment of the Russian economy must consider global monetary policies, energy market volatility, and technological changes, especially given the currency’s link to the US dollar.

He emphasised that positive integration into the global economic system remains vital for sustainable growth, noting that major economies - including Russia - have the ability to strengthen international stability when they adopt open policies and expand their strategic partnerships.

Dr. Al Nuaimi also emphasised the UAE’s remarkable shift from a traditional society to one of the region’s most diverse and progressive economies. He attributed this success to the country’s visionary leadership, which has propelled extraordinary advancements in education, healthcare, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, youth empowerment, and entrepreneurship.

He explained that the UAE’s development model prioritises investment in people, knowledge, and balanced growth across economic, social, and environmental pillars.

He added that the UAE’s influence extends beyond national progress, making significant contributions to humanitarian and development efforts worldwide, creating a model that blends prosperity, justice, and sustainability.