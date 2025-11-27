Profits of China's major industrial firms up 1.9% in first 10 months

BEIJING, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Profits of China’s major industrial firms rose steadily in the first 10 months of the year, recording a year-on-year increase of 1.9 percent, according to official data released on Thursday.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that the cumulative growth rate has stayed positive for three consecutive months since August.

Industrial firms with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about US$2.8 million) posted combined profits of 5.95 trillion yuan during the January–October period, the NBS added.