Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian features activities, cultural celebrations

AL AIN, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Day one of the inaugural Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX) saw strong participation from local exhibitors representing 14 different sectors and an exciting range of products and services on display.

Day one saw the launch of the Traditional Cooking Competition, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority. Five contestants competed to create authentic Emirati dishes. An expert panel of judges evaluated the dishes on flavour, appearance, preparation, creativity and cleanliness.

Shamma Al Kaabi won first place, receiving AED3,000, while second and third place winners received AED2,000 and AED1,000, respectively.

Over five days, the competition will award daily cash prizes totalling up to AED80,000, underscoring the skill and heritage of Emirati cuisine.

The day also featured a Yola competition, reviving one of the UAE’s most cherished performing arts. Participants, aged 14 to 17 and dressed in national Emirati attire, demonstrated their mastery of Yola through precise movements and spins. These will continue until the final day, where participants have the chance of winning up to AED5,000 in cash prizes.

Visitors enjoyed a variety of cultural experiences throughout the day. The Yalsa Tent provided authentic Emirati hospitality in a traditional setting, while the Meydan Al Tabba Stand engaged guests with themed activities that promoted awareness of this Emirati sport.

These initiatives aimed to empower youth and emphasise their role in preserving culture, heritage, safety and community development.

Visitors also enjoyed live performances in the Arena, which featured a daily series of heritage shows and demonstrations throughout the event. The Abu Dhabi Police Musical Band opened with a symbolic rendition of the UAE National Anthem, followed by a musical performance. This was followed by a security demonstration, where Abu Dhabi Police officers showcased how they work with K9 units in responding to security incidents.

In the Hunting and Shooting Sports Guns and Equipment Sector, leading manufacturers showcased the latest licensed hunting rifles, ammunition and custom accessories. Attendees also had the chance to test their skills at the Shooting Simulation feature, offering virtual target practice.