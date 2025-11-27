International Charity Organisation provides 50 dialysis machines to Syria

AJMAN, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Charity Organisation has delivered 50 kidney dialysis machines to the Syrian Ministry of Health to support Syria’s health sector and improve care for patients with renal failure.

Dr. Khalid Al Khaja, the organisation’s Secretary-General, who was present during the delivery, said the project reflects the organisation’s commitment to supporting priority health initiatives in Syria,

He noted that providing over 50 dialysis machines is a practical step to improve treatment for renal-failure patients by easing pressure on existing dialysis centres, reducing waiting times and strengthening services in cooperation with health partners.

He thanked UAE donors for their continued support and confidence in the organisation’s humanitarian programmes, emphasising their vital role in improving lives.

Dr. Al Khaja added that the organisation will continue working with the Syrian Ministry of Health to assess the needs of hospitals and medical centres and to implement further initiatives that bolster the healthcare system.