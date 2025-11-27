Khalifa Fund supports 12 Emirati ventures at Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

AL AIN, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) is participating in the first edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition.

The participation reflects KFED's commitment to empowering startups and small and medium-sized firms (SMEs), and enhancing their growth prospects, by supporting their presence at prominent events and platforms. This enables these businesses to showcase their innovative products and solutions while also exploring potential partnership opportunities.

The Fund supports the participation of a range of Emirati enterprises from diverse sectors, including tourism, engineering and construction, information and communication technology (ICT), media, retail, and food and beverages.

Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of the Khalifa Fund, said, "We are proud to support the participation of 12 Emirati ventures at the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025, offering them the opportunity to showcase their services and products inspired by Emirati heritage and culture, and to explore potential collaboration opportunities with local and international entities present at the event."

She added that the participation of these ventures highlights the vital role of local ventures in reinforcing cultural identity and supporting economic development and reflects the Fund's leading role in fostering a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem.

KFED is supporting ‘Capital Gate Tourism’, a venture offering desert safari trips, camel rides, entertainment and sandboarding, while also serving Arabic dishes; ‘Camptrek General Trading’, which provides high-quality outdoor and sports equipment to retailers and vendors; ‘Hign Al Khaleej Service Brokerage’, an integrated digital platform in the Gulf region dedicated to buying and selling camels and meeting the needs of their owners; and ‘ABK Photography’, a studio specialising in printing, cinematographic and photographic services, as well as offering educational courses and portrait sessions.

Other notable ventures are ‘Aurum Apis Trading’, a UAE brand offering the finest natural honey varieties, including the Yemeni Sidr and Kyrgyz mountain honey varieties; ‘ABI Style Handicrafts’, which offers distinctive designs, including embroidery and heat-press printing on shirts; ‘OSOL ALITQAN General Trading’, which supplies food and consumer goods products; and ‘Buro Specialty Coffee’, a cafe serving specialty coffees, while also providing hospitality services and mobile carts.

The exhibition also witnessed the participation of ‘The Jarnin Retail Sale Of Men Readymade Clothes’, a startup specialising in men’s clothing retail and promoting Emirati brands in the men’s fashion sector; ‘POV Sweets’, which specialises in high-quality Oriental and Western sweets, confectioneries and luxury chocolates; ‘Al Haboob Omani Sweets’, which offers a variety of Omani sweets; and ‘NMD Motorcycles and Cycles’, a manufacturer of motorcycles.

The five-day exhibition will feature a diverse lineup of events, including interactive sessions, workshops, showcase areas, live competitions, horse shows, entertainment, Telwah and handicrafts. It also includes a luxury goods and handicrafts market, as well as a food and beverages village.

The event is hosting 873 exhibitors and brands from 12 countries.