Nora Al Jassasi first Emirati woman to compete in FIA Middle East Baja Cup

DUBAI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Rally driver Nora Al Jassasi will become the first Emirati woman to compete in the FIA Middle East Baja Cup 2026, which will begin its opening round in Hail, Saudi Arabia, next January, followed by the Aqaba round in Jordan in February.

Her participation was confirmed after an impressive performance at the Dubai International Baja 2025, where she finished third in the SSV T4 category and 21st overall, as the only Emirati woman in the race and in her third appearance at the event.

Al Jassasi completed the 400-kilometre stage - comprising fast dunes, open tracks and broken sand dunes - without any mechanical issues or rollovers, underscoring her technical readiness and consistency throughout the rally.

She said her participation this year forms part of her preparation programme for next season’s regional championships, including rallies in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar and the UAE.