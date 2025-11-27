Dubai Customs commemorates 54th Eid Al Etihad

DUBAI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs celebrates the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad with a vibrant programme of activities that embodied unity, loyalty, and national pride. Events were held at the main headquarters and customs centers, attended by Rashid Al Sharid, Executive Director, Administration and Finance Division; Atiq Al-Muhairi, Executive Director of Customs Development Division; directors of various departments and customs centers; and staff members.

The celebration featured a heritage village showcasing traditional foods, handicrafts, henna art, and pottery painting, in addition to distributing perfumes and incense. Food stalls added to the festive atmosphere, while employees enjoyed special seating areas and children from the Dubai Customs nursery joined the festivities.

The event also included lively Ayala performances, filling the venue with patriotic cheer. Staff took part in interactive activities at the falcon photo corner, adding a unique cultural touch to the celebration.