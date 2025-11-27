SAKINA, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City launch dedicated Women’s Mental Health Clinic

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- SAKINA, the leading mental health network under SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a subsidiary of the PureHealth group, have launched a specialised women’s mental health clinic.

The clinic focuses on a holistic, patient-centered approach to assisting people struggling with a range of mental health issues, including anxiety, depression and stress. It provides a full psychological assessment, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and bespoke support for women experiencing distress due to their emotional health, particularly in the perinatal and postnatal periods. Services include group therapy, peer support and interventions to address social isolation, while increasing emotional resilience.

A key area of focus for the initiative is perinatal and postnatal mental health, providing mental health assessments as a routine part of the antenatal process during pregnancy, plus dedicated postnatal support. This means women at risk can be identified ahead of time and proactive care offered.

The clinic is uniquely positioned as the only clinic in Abu Dhabi devoted to women’s mental health and operated by fully female psychiatrists and psychologists.

The clinic provides a safe environment that respects cultural norms, approaches care holistically with a view to offering lasting support, and uses a lens that includes the emotional, psychological and social aspects of a woman’s wellbeing.

Located at the Women’s Mental Health Clinic within SAKINA, the facility is situated on Level 4, Tower A, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), Abu Dhabi. It operates from Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm, ensuring convenient access to specialised care for women across the capital.

Dr Zain Al Yafei, Chief Executive Officer of SAKINA, said, "The launch of the Women’s Mental Health Clinic is a vital step toward ensuring accessible and specialised care for women, reinforcing our commitment to fostering well-being and resilience. In line with the UAE’s vision for a strong and united community, SAKINA remains dedicated to breaking barriers, providing compassionate support, and empowering individuals through mental health awareness and care."

Dr Abdulqader Almessabi, Chief Medical Officer at SSMC, said, "Women’s health is a priority at SSMC. Through the introduction of this dedicated clinic, we aim to empower women to seek the support they need within an empathetic environment. We believe that by providing a welcoming space where women feel valued and understood, we create opportunities for open discussions about mental health and foster long-term well-being."