ERC prepares 1,971 food parcels for Gaza as part of 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) organised today a national humanitarian event as part of the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, which included preparing 1,971 relief parcels destined for Gaza. This symbolic initiative reflects the year of the UAE’s founding and embodies the values of generosity and belonging, amid a celebratory atmosphere that expressed the spirit of the national occasion.

Dr. Hamdan Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ERC, said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the ERC’s initiatives for the 54th Eid Al Etihad stem from the UAE’s vision, which places human dignity at the centre of its policies. He added that this vision is clearly reflected in the ERC’s programmes, particularly the food parcel initiative for Gaza, which includes 1,971 parcels and serves as a practical expression of linking humanitarian work with the spirit of the Union and the values of the nation’s founding.

He affirmed that the national and humanitarian messages the ERC seeks to convey through the Eid Al Etihad celebrations represent a living embodiment of the spirit of the Union on which the UAE was founded in 1971 by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow rulers of the Emirates.

Al Mazrouei pointed out that the UAE deservedly earned the title of "Homeland of Humanity," stressing that the ERC is consolidating this title through its initiatives, especially since the UAE is the largest donor of humanitarian aid in the world relative to its national income, which reflects that giving is a firmly established national identity.