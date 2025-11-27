UAE issues statement on European Parliament’s Resolution on Sudan

Nusseibeh: A Unified Regional and International Effort is Essential to Ending the Atrocities in Sudan. The time for action is now.

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the European Union, welcomed the European Parliament’s timely resolution in support of efforts to end the civil war in Sudan. The UAE reaffirms its unwavering commitment to support all endeavours to address this catastrophic civil war, and to work alongside regional and international partners, including in Europe, to ensure security, stability, and sustainable development for the Sudanese people.

Lana Nusseibeh noted that the European Parliament’s motion endorsed the work of the Quad as “the mediation format” for this conflict.

She stated that the Quad Joint Statement represents a historic step toward stopping the fighting and ending this civil war, outlining a realistic roadmap – beginning with a humanitarian truce, followed by a transition to civilian rule independent of both warring parties. The Quad also stated clearly that Sudan’s future cannot be dictated by extremist groups associated with, or evidently linked to, the Muslim Brotherhood. Only an independent civilian-led government will be capable of reforming Sudan’s institutions and freeing the country from extremism.

Nusseibeh added: “We continue to firmly condemn the grave violations committed by both warring parties — the RSF and the Port Sudan Authority. Their conduct has caused profound suffering and undermined Sudan’s future. An immediate end to the war and all acts of violence is imperative.”

Furthermore, she stressed that the UAE’s position is clear: an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and unfettered humanitarian access across the entirety of Sudan, through all available routes and corridors. The UAE’s efforts have always been humanitarian first, reflecting our longstanding commitment to providing relief to the Sudanese people.

According to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the UAE has provided USD 784 million in humanitarian assistance, making it the second-largest donor to Sudan, after the United States, since the conflict began, and the largest donor for 2025.



