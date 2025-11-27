Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office launches panel series spotlighting quality of life

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office’s Heart of RAK digital platform has launched its Quality of Life Series of events dedicated to exploring the people, ideas and initiatives shaping community life and well-being across the Emirate.

The first edition of the series, the Community Well-being Edition, was developed in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) Compass Coworking Space and RAK Entrepreneurs.

The series of panel discussions builds on Heart of RAK’s commitment to fostering connection, dialogue and shared growth in the community. Each edition will spotlight a different aspect of life in Ras Al Khaimah, bringing together voices from various sectors to share insights and experiences that contribute to the Emirate’s advancing quality of life.

“The Heart of RAK platform reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s long-term vision to nurture social cohesion and cultivate a sense of shared purpose across the Emirate,” Heba Fatani, Director-General of RAKGMO, said. “It embodies the Emirate’s human-centric approach to progress, which values connection, well-being and belonging as much as it does growth. By creating spaces for dialogue and collaboration, we aim to support a connected and resilient community by not only spotlighting but also celebrating the people and initiatives driving Ras Al Khaimah’s continued evolution.”

The first edition of the Quality of Life Series focused on community well-being, recognizing that a thriving society is measured not only by infrastructure or economic growth, but by mental, emotional and social health. The session featured a panel discussion with Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, and Dr. Helen Joannidi, Senior Clinical Psychologist at Ras Al Khaimah’s Ibrahim bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital, exploring topics around mental health and community well-being, alongside a fireside chat with Donald Bremner, CEO of Marjan Lifestyle, who shared perspectives on how the Emirate is enhancing its lifestyle offering and overall quality of life.

“As Heart of RAK, we are committed to helping residents, and those considering to make Ras Al Khaimah their future home, discover the Emirate’s landscape, community, and quality of life through content that reflects life here and celebrates its unique character,” said Rouba Zeidan, Head of Special Projects for RAKGMO leading the Heart of RAK platform. “At the heart of that storytelling is well-being, which is deeply embedded in Ras Al Khaimah’s identity, from its natural landscapes to the sense of balance and belonging within its communities. That harmony between people and place is what allows communities to thrive. There’s no better way to begin this series than by focusing on the foundation of every flourishing society: community well-being.”

The Quality of Life Series invited residents, experts and changemakers to come together in shaping a future where every person feels connected, supported and inspired to grow. The initiative aligns with RAKGMO’s strategic pillar of community and well-being, showcasing how collaboration between public and private sectors can bring this vision to life.

The next chapter of the Quality of Life Series will take place in February and will explore the evolving ecosystem of communities and neighborhoods in Ras Al Khaimah.