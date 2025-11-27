Abdulla Al Hamed visits veteran actor Adel Imam at his home in Giza, Egypt

CAIRO, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, paid a visit to the renowned actor Adel Imam at his home in Giza, Egypt, where he was warmly welcomed by the actor and his family. The visit carried with it a deep sense of appreciation for a towering figure who has shaped artistic memory and given laughter a lasting presence.

This visit reflects the profound respect and deep appreciation for one of the most prominent Arab artistic icons, for his artistic and cultural contributions, and for the pioneering role he has played in enriching the Arab cultural and artistic landscape.

Abdulla Al Hamed affirmed that the great actor Adel Imam holds a special place in the hearts of all Arab peoples, owing to the significant role he has played over decades in promoting artistic values and genuine creativity, making him an enduring symbol in the Arab cultural and artistic scene.

He noted that this visit reflects the high esteem the UAE holds for Arab artistic icons and their role in embedding artistic and cultural values, and in strengthening the presence of refined creativity in the Arab collective consciousness.

The Chairman of the National Media Office added that Adel Imam represents a unique school of creativity and a mirror of Arab sentiment. Over many decades, he has embodied a distinctive blend of wisdom and humanity, leaving an indelible mark on Arab culture and art.

He highlighted that the actor’s genius lies in his ability to convey profound messages in a smooth style that blends enjoyment with thought, remaining a timeless symbol affirming that true art is a force that builds awareness and unites hearts.

The veteran actor and his family expressed their gratitude to Al Hamed for this kind visit and conveyed their deep appreciation for the leadership and people of the brotherly United Arab Emirates. They said the visit embodies the depth of fraternal relations between Egypt and the UAE and reflects the great respect the UAE holds for Arab art and artists.