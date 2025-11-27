Ajman Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of 54th Eid Al Etihad

AJMAN, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 225 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Ajman, ahead of the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad.

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

The Ruler of Ajman expressed his hope that the released prisoners would reintegrate into society and public life after serving their sentences, and that the joy of Eid Al Etihad would be complete with their reunion with their families.