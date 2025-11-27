Sultan bin Ahmed discusses cooperation between SMC, ICP

SHARJAH, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, met on Thursday morning with Major General Arif Mohammed Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah, to discuss enhancing cooperation between the Sharjah Media Council (SMC) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) during his visit to the Sharjah Media Council building in Al Rahmaniyah Suburb.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, commended the efforts of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security and its vital role in enhancing the government services system and streamlining procedures related to identity, nationality, and residency. He emphasised that the innovative initiatives introduced by the Authority align with the country's digital transformation initiatives and provide high-quality services that benefit customers while addressing society's needs and expectations.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed noted that cooperation among government institutions reflects the leadership's vision of building an integrated work system that enhances service delivery and fosters a more effective government environment. He commended the efforts of the teams working in the field and praised their high sense of responsibility and commitment to providing the best experiences for customers in line with the highest international standards.

The meeting discussed the services offered at the centre to customers, focusing on key areas such as identity, nationality, residency, visas, and various other services. It also covered the procedures for delivering these services, as well as the smart platforms and streamlined processes that enable customers to complete their transactions quickly and accurately.

The meeting also discussed ways of cooperation between the Authority and the Council to help highlight development efforts between the two parties, and enhancing communication with the public through modern media platforms that support their shared mission to serve the community and enhance the government work system.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured the building lobby to learn about the plans to develop digital services and modern technologies approved by the Authority to enhance the customer experience and improve the government services work system.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah cut the ribbon for the "Al Qasimia Library" of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security Center in Sharjah, marking the official opening of the electronic library, which serves the centre's employees and visitors, accommodates approximately 50 people, and features a visual identity titled "Iqra".

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed listened to an explanation about the mechanism of the e-library, which has been linked to Sharjah libraries to provide electronic books in various fields. He observed how visitors enter the library using smart cards, which are scanned from any electronic device to access all the information they need, ranging from existing books and service facilities to the borrowing system. Additionally, he was informed about the provision of accurate statistics on visitor numbers and the time they spend in the library in order to study them and enhance the services provided to library visitors.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed visited the corner of writings dedicated to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The library provides this corner in various languages in collaboration with Al Qasimi Publications. He was briefed on the visual introductory section that highlights fundamental sciences such as aeronautics, law, mathematics, science, and Islamic law, integrating knowledge from the past and the modern era. It features a café, reading rooms, and brain games rooms, and is also utilised for brainstorming sessions and supporting the learning staff to enhance their scientific knowledge.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was briefed on a visual presentation about the Authority's centre in Sharjah, its benefits, the services it offers to customers, and the main facilities that support the Authority's role in the Service Centres Evaluation System.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed visited a theatre that seats 385 people. He observed the modern technologies and advanced devices used to support the activities of the Authority or other organisations. He heard an explanation about how the equipment, lighting, and sound systems operate, as well as the environment the theatre provides for hosting seminars, lectures, and various cultural and media events.