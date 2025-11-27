UAE Cybersecurity Council advances national readiness for future quantum threats

DUBAI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Cybersecurity Council announced a major advancement in national post-quantum readiness at CyberQ 2025, which took place in Abu Dhabi on November 26 and 27. The Council confirmed that this progress comes as a result of expanding its collaboration with QuantumGate, the ATRC-backed company with a focus on quantum-safe security.

The Council stressed that this next phase marks the UAE’s shift from planning to large-scale implementation, accelerating the country’s preparedness for future quantum decryption threats across critical sectors.

The Cybersecurity Council and QuantumGate, a subsidiary of VentureOne, will deepen national preparedness by accelerating the UAE’s transition toward quantum-safe security. Joint efforts will focus on strengthening the country’s ability to anticipate and mitigate risks posed by future quantum decryption capabilities, advancing readiness across priority sectors, and enabling early, methodical steps toward large-scale cryptographic migration. With this shift from strategy to coordinated national implementation, the UAE stands among the first countries globally to operationalize a comprehensive post-quantum strategy.

The next phase of collaboration will focus on translating national strategy into practical, system-wide readiness across three key programs: the National Information Assurance Programme, the National Cybersecurity Index Platform, and the National Post-Quantum Migration Programme. Through the National Information Assurance Programme, the Cybersecurity Council and QuantumGate will strengthen baseline security requirements and improve resilience across public and private sector organisations. Via the National Cybersecurity Index Platform, they will enhance national-level measurement, visibility, and readiness tracking.

Under the National Post-Quantum Migration Programme, the partnership will help identify vulnerable cryptographic assets, prioritize migration pathways, and guide entities with long-term data protection needs. By establishing clear baselines, sector wide guidance, and early migration roadmaps, the UAE is moving decisively beyond awareness into actionable, nationwide preparedness - positioning itself among the first nations to implement a coordinated national model for post-quantum security.

Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said, "Our approach is clear: anticipate, not react. With QuantumGate’s advanced capabilities supporting our national efforts, the UAE is building quantum-safe defenses today to ensure our critical infrastructure remains secure the moment quantum decryption becomes possible."

The partnership will also integrate a broader suite of QuantumGate technologies into national initiatives. These include the Crypto Discovery Tool (CDT), which gives entities full visibility of cryptographic assets across large and complex environments; QSphere, a quantum-resilient VPN and data security suite designed to protect sensitive information; and Salina and Secure VMI, which extend the collaboration beyond post-quantum protection into wider enterprise and government cybersecurity needs.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of QuantumGate, commented, "Our work with the Cybersecurity Council has matured from foundational research into full-scale deployment. TII’s advanced cryptography and QuantumGate’s security platforms are now being implemented across national infrastructures, ensuring the UAE is protected against emerging quantum-era vulnerabilities."

This long-term collaboration reinforces the UAE’s position as a regional and global leader in post-quantum cybersecurity and highlights the importance of close alignment between government and national technology providers in building a secure digital foundation for the future.

Through coordinated implementation and advancing quantum-safe readiness at scale, the Cybersecurity Council and QuantumGate are jointly strengthening the nation’s ability to safeguard sensitive information and enhance overall national resilience.