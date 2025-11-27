UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over victims of apartment complex fire in Hong Kong

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the People’s Republic of China over the victims of a major fire in an apartment complex in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of China over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.