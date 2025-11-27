SCAD, SAA celebrate 54th Eid Al Etihad

SHARJAH, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation (SCAD) and the Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) celebrated the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad with a festive ceremony held at the airport’s administration building. The event reflected deep pride in the nation’s remarkable journey of unity and progress.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalid Bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department; Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority; and Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Thani, Director of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department. Also present were employees from both entities and representatives of companies operating at Sharjah Airport.