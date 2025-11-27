Saud bin Saqr attends 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Academy

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended today 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Academy at the academy’s campus in the Khuzam area.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr affirmed that Eid Al Etihad is a renewed national occasion that reinforces the values of loyalty and belonging, instills love of the homeland in students, and highlights the rich legacy of the founding fathers and their great sacrifices that paved the way for the establishment and advancement of the United Arab Emirates.

He noted that the development and prosperity the country enjoys today are an extension of the historic decision made by the founders on December 2, fifty-four years ago. He emphasised that the UAE continues its journey with confidence, inspired by their wise vision and steadfast principles.

Participants in the celebration expressed their joy of having H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr join the students in this cherished national occasion. The event featured artistic performances and showcases presented by the academy’s students, expressing pride in the nation and its achievements.

A large number of students, faculty members, and parents attended the event.