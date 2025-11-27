UAE participates in UN-Habitat Executive Board Meetings in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed Al Mansoori, Under-Secretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, headed the UAE delegation participating in the third session of the Executive Board of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), held at its headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

This participation marks the UAE’s first engagement in the meetings following its election as President of the UN-Habitat General Assembly and as a member of the programme’s Executive Board for 2025, which affirms the UAE’s growing international presence and its influential role in supporting global housing and sustainable urban development systems.

Al Mansoori emphasised that the UAE’s presidency of UN-Habitat represents both a heightened responsibility and an important opportunity to strengthen the country’s role in shaping the future of global urban planning and housing, and in enabling the adoption of innovative solutions that enhance quality of life and keep pace with rapid urban transformations.

He added, “During its presidency, the UAE will work to support innovation and modern technologies in the development of cities, and to enhance international efforts aimed at building a more inclusive and sustainable urban system aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda.”

He explained that the UAE will continue to work with its international partners and UN institutions to support the UN-Habitat system and lead impactful initiatives that promote sustainable urban development and help build future-ready cities capable of responding to emerging challenges.