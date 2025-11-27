GDRFA Dubai signs partnership agreement with DIFC Authority

DUBAI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai has signed a partnership agreement with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Authority, in a step aimed at enhancing institutional collaboration and unifying efforts across joint initiatives and projects.

The agreement was signed on behalf of GDRFA Dubai by Major General Khalaf Ahmed Al Ghaith, Assistant Director-General for the Entry and Residence Permits Sector, and on behalf of the DIFC Authority by Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority.

The agreement aligns with Dubai’s vision of building an integrated government ecosystem based on effective partnerships, and supporting the exchange of expertise and the development of services that enhance quality of life and keep pace with the emirate’s ambitions in adopting leading administrative and regulatory practices.

It aims to strengthen cooperation in developing joint projects, launching knowledge and community initiatives, and providing proactive services to the Centre’s clients, including members of the DIFC Family Wealth Centre, in addition to coordinating between both sides on legal, technical, and administrative matters.

On this occasion, Major General Obaid Mehayer Bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, said,“This agreement represents a new milestone in the integration of government efforts and reflects GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to forging strategic partnerships that enhance government services and elevate the customer experience. Our collaboration with DIFC supports Dubai’s vision for a flexible, innovative, and future-ready service ecosystem.”

Major General Khalaf Ahmed Al Ghaith affirmed that the agreement reflects GDRFA Dubai’s keenness to strengthen institutional cooperation in ways that serve the public interest and contribute to improving the level of services offered to investors and clients.

He said, “We look forward to a fruitful partnership with DIFC through the development of joint initiatives, facilitation of procedures, and exchange of expertise, all of which will support operational efficiency and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leader in innovative government services.”

Essa Kazim, Governor of the DIFC Authority, expressed his appreciation for signing the agreement with GDRFA Dubai, emphasising that it is an important step that enhances government alignment and supports Dubai’s business environment.

He commented, “This partnership with GDRFA Dubai reflects DIFC’s commitment to strengthening institutional collaboration and advancing the emirate’s business landscape. We believe that joining efforts with leading government entities contributes to creating a fully integrated business ecosystem that supports investors and clients and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global financial hub. We will continue working with our partners to develop impactful initiatives that elevate service quality and support Dubai’s growth and competitiveness.”

Arif Amiri added,“We believe that working closely with GDRFA Dubai will help facilitate processes for investors and clients and further strengthen Dubai’s standing as a global business destination. This agreement reaffirms our commitment to enhancing cooperation with government entities to develop more efficient and innovative service systems. We remain dedicated to advancing an integrated business environment that aligns with Dubai’s ambitious vision and attracts top talent and companies from around the world.”

The agreement will be in effect for two years, renewable, with both parties committed to ongoing coordination and information exchange within the approved legal frameworks to achieve the partnership’s objectives and enhance institutional integration.

Through this collaboration, the agreement will support the needs of the DIFC Family Wealth Centre’s members— including high-net-worth individuals and family-owned businesses, by providing the necessary services and facilitation that enable their sustained growth and development.