Sharjah Ruler approves two traffic flow improvement projects

SHARJAH, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has given the green light to two development projects aimed at enhancing traffic flow in Sharjah.

The first project focuses on upgrading a 5-kilometer stretch of the Sharjah Ring Road, located near the Etihad Rail station, with an estimated budget of AED90 million. This initiative aims to ease the traffic congestion on Mleiha Road. Additionally, the University City Bridge will be expanded to incorporate four lanes, two in each direction, to facilitate smoother traffic flow and better connectivity leading up to Rakan Bridge.

The second project involves the construction of a new bridge adjacent to the Martyrs' Monument in Sharjah, costing AED60 million. This bridge will create a direct route for vehicles traveling from Mleiha Road towards Mohamed bin Zayed Road, as well as for those coming from Sheikh Khalifa Street heading towards Maliha Road. The design of the bridge will be modern and aesthetically pleasing, enhancing the overall beauty of the area.

Approval of these projects by the Ruler of Sharjah signifies a commitment to advancing the emirate's infrastructure. These developments are set to improve the efficiency of the road network, catering to the needs of Sharjah's growing population and ongoing urbanisation. Moreover, the two projects will enhance traffic safety, alleviate congestion, and shorten travel times between various regions.