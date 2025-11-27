DXB set for strong year-end travel peak with 10 million guests expected

DUBAI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai International (DXB) is preparing for a strong year-end travel wave beginning 27 November and carrying through to 31 December 2025, with forecasts indicating over 10 million guests will pass through the airport during this period.

The early lift begins with the UAE Eid Al Etihad long weekend, with daily totals averaging over 294,000, before accelerating into December, which is expected to welcome more than 8.7 million guests and stand as DXB’s busiest month yet on record. Daily guest numbers are expected to exceed the 300,000-mark during December with Saturday, 20 December likely to be the busiest day with 303,000 guests.

During this period, the pattern is consistent across both arrivals and departures. Outbound travel dominates in the days leading up to the Eid Al Etihad break, as residents take advantage of the long weekend. Mid-December, the rhythm shifts again and inbound travel rises sharply, driven by Dubai’s vibrant and rich festive calendar.

Dubai Airports continues to work closely with oneDXB partners including airlines, control authorities, commercial partners and airport service teams, to ensure smoother journeys.