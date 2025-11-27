Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre, ADAFSA sign MoU

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at establishing a general framework for cooperation in the handling of hazardous materials within the agricultural sector.

The agreement supports the safe and responsible management of hazardous materials and reinforces the highest standards of environmental sustainability and public safety in Abu Dhabi, in alignment with the UAE’s national vision and strategies in the fields of food, environment, sustainability, and digital transformation.

The MoU was signed by Khalfan Abdullah Al Mansoori, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre, and Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA, at the headquarters of the Hazardous Materials Management Centre, with officials and specialists from both entities present.

Khalfan Al Mansoori said, “The signing of this MoU represents a strategic step that strengthens Abu Dhabi’s efforts to build an integrated system for hazardous materials management, ensuring the highest levels of environmental sustainability and community safety, in line with the national regulatory and sustainability priorities.”

“This MoU contributes to enhancing the business and investment environment in Abu Dhabi by developing a clear and safe hazardous materials management system that boosts investor confidence and improves operational efficiency in sectors related to agriculture, manufacturing, and logistics.

Managing the circulation of these materials in accordance with international standards reduces operational risks and enables investment institutions to operate within a stable and reliable regulatory environment, supporting Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness and attracting more high-quality investments. The MoU will also improve supply chain efficiency and promote innovation in services, positively impacting sustainable economic growth and enhancing the contribution of vital sectors to Abu Dhabi’s GDP,'' Al Mansoori added.

For his part, Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri said, “The signing of this memorandum reflects the Authority’s commitment to strengthening the food and agricultural safety system in Abu Dhabi, through collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre to regulate the handling of such materials in line with the highest international standards.

This cooperation is fully aligned with the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision of achieving environmental sustainability and ensuring community safety, thereby enhancing stakeholder confidence and consolidating the Emirate’s position as a leading destination for agricultural and food innovation.”

“Through this partnership, we will work to develop integrated systems for hazardous materials management, streamline regulatory procedures, and provide a safe environment for farmers, livestock breeders and producers. This will contribute to improving operational efficiency, enhancing the quality of agricultural and food production, and strengthening its competitiveness in the markets.

"The partnership reinforces the confidence of the community and the private sector in Abu Dhabi’s ability to provide a stable and reliable business environment, while opening the door to further high-quality investments in agriculture and food. In doing so, it supports sustainable development, improves quality of life, and consolidates the Emirate’s position as a regional leader in food security and environmental safety,'' he added.

The MoU between the parties aims to establish a comprehensive framework that regulates cooperation in hazardous materials handling within the agricultural sector, forming a strategic partnership that enhances the environmental, health, and safety ecosystem across Abu Dhabi.

To achieve this, both parties agreed to launch several joint initiatives across broad areas of collaboration that support the safe and responsible management of hazardous materials and the development systems and procedures related to it.

The MoU also includes the development of comprehensive mechanisms to improve services offered to stakeholders and streamline related regulatory processes. Additionally, the MoU paves the way to establishing an integrated system between concerned entities, enabling the exchange of technical data and information through fast, direct institutional channels. This supports the goal of adopting digital transformation and simplifying the customer journey in line with the aspirations of the Abu Dhabi Government.

Furthermore, the MoU focuses on strengthening community awareness of hazardous materials risks through ongoing campaigns targeting stakeholders, partners, and the general public, raising institutional and societal responsibility in this field. This awareness aligns with the UAE’s broader efforts to promote a culture of safety and prevention.

The cooperation also covers developing and implementing strategic plans and initiatives related to hazardous materials management, which include digital transformation projects, environmental initiatives, and joint research. This aligns directly with the aim of promoting scientific research and innovation, as well as investing in quality of life and human well-being.

Every step taken to enhance environmental safety contributes to building a healthy environment, a strong economy, and a legislative framework that supports sustainable development and ensures the highest standards of well-being for citizens and residents.