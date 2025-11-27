Dubai Chambers signs MoU with e& to enhance support for local business community

DUBAI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group of e&, to enhance cooperation in delivering value-added communications services that support the growth of Dubai’s business community, advance shared objectives, and strengthen the competitiveness of the emirate’s private sector.

The MoU is aimed at expanding collaboration between Dubai Chambers and e& UAE to ensure seamless access to telecom services and develop customised packages designed to meet the needs of small businesses and startups.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, stated, “Our partnership with e& UAE reflects our commitment to strengthening Dubai’s business environment and ensuring it is well-positioned to adapt to the rapid changes shaping the digital economy.

With smart communication solutions now essential to improving efficiency and driving sustainable innovation, we are continuing to focus on developing an agile, modern business ecosystem. Our goal is to enable small companies and startups to benefit from Dubai’s advanced digital infrastructure, scale their operations, and unlock new opportunities, reinforcing the emirate’s status as a global centre for business and future-ready technologies.”

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President of SMB at e& UAE, said, “Our collaboration with Dubai Chambers marks an important step in supporting small and emerging businesses and empowering them to accelerate their digital transformation through smarter, more integrated communication solutions. At e& UAE, we are committed to developing an innovative service ecosystem that enhances operational efficiency and helps entrepreneurs scale their businesses with confidence.

We believe this partnership will enable these companies to leverage a world-class digital infrastructure, contributing to economic growth and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business and future technologies.”

Dubai Chambers continues to support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and position Dubai among the world’s top three cities. The organisation remains committed to delivering on its strategic priorities, which include enhancing Dubai’s enabling business environment, attracting international companies and investments, driving the global expansion of member companies, and advancing Dubai’s digital economy.