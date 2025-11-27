Hamdan bin Mohammed directs government entities to intensify efforts to support private sector growth

DUBAI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has directed government entities to further strengthen the support that enables the private sector to flourish and sustain its growth momentum. During the latest edition of the Dubai Majlis, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan called for a collaborative approach, encouraging businesses to identify and share opportunities that can help drive Dubai’s economic development as the city advances towards the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Co-hosted by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Chambers at Qasr Al Bahr, the Dubai Majlis welcomed 260 attendees from across the private and public sectors, representing all major business segments, including Dubai businesses, family-owned enterprises, international and multinational companies, digital industries, and government entities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said, “Agility has long been at the heart of Dubai’s economic journey, allowing the city to adapt to changing global trends, the evolving demands of the business ecosystem, and the emergence of new technologies and innovative business practices. Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and building towards achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, we are not only partnering with the private sector, but actively engaging with businesses to identify new paths for their growth, and activate the necessary enablers to accelerate them.”

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said, “The global environment is moving quickly, influenced by evolving markets, new technologies, and rising competition. In this context, Dubai’s ability to remain focused, ambitious, and aligned has never been more important. Dubai Majlis has become a platform where meaningful discussions take place, and where conversations move beyond ideas and help guide direction, inform priorities, and influence action. It is here that strategy meets reality and where the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 takes practical shape through dialogue and shared effort. Dubai’s story has always been rooted in partnership, with government and businesses working side by side and leaders uniting around a common purpose. Our progress has always been strongest when it is achieved collectively.”

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said, “Inspired by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and guided by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, our economic trajectory remains firmly anchored in a strategic synergy between the public and private sectors, and a relentless focus on unlocking new opportunities. Bringing together senior leadership from both the government and the private sector, the Dubai Majlis continues to provide an instrumental platform to collaboratively drive Dubai’s growth and competitiveness, ensuring the successful implementation of our plans, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global economic hub.”

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the Economic Development Arm of DET, said, "The Dubai Majlis serves as a vital platform for senior leaders from across the public and private sectors to align, collaborate, and make clear commitments toward advancing the objectives of the D33 Agenda. Together, we are shaping a stronger, more competitive, and future-ready economic landscape that not only meets the ambitious needs of businesses but takes them to new heights. Dubai’s economic growth in recent years has been underpinned by constant dialogue, and a focus on rapidly transforming ideas into action. We welcome the opportunity to forge new paths with the private sector and invite businesses to join us in identifying and unlocking new opportunities for growth.”

In a dynamic day of roundtable sessions and presentations, 20 key topics were discussed at the Dubai Majlis, all focused on accelerating Dubai’s growth across priority areas, and building on the emirate’s momentum, which has already seen GDP grow by 4.4% to reach AED241 billion in the first half of the year. Key outcomes included actionable plans to drive progress on achieving the goals of the D33 Agenda and supporting its strategic priorities.

Participants engaged in meaningful dialogue, reflecting on the emirate’s economic achievements, the policymaking and reforms that have encouraged investment and job creation, and the foundations that have been laid for further growth. The event also explored global economic trends, and priorities for Dubai as it further consolidates its position as a leading global city for business and leisure and the best city to visit, live, work and invest in.