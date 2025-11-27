UAE Attorney-General: President’s pardon underscores his vision of upholding values of tolerance, justice

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, affirmed that the order of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to pardon 2,937 inmates and settle their financial penalties on the occasion of the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad reflects His Highness’s vision of reinforcing the values of tolerance and human justice, and strengthening social cohesion.

He noted that this pardon aligns with the national direction established by the wise leadership in declaring 2026 the “Year of the Family”, emphasising the importance of family cohesion and its role in building a stable society. The pardon gives many families a renewed opportunity to regain stability, reunite, and reinforce values of connection and compassion.

Dr. Al Shamsi extended his highest gratitude and appreciation to the President for this noble gesture, stressing that the timing of the decision with the Eid Al Etihad celebrations reflects the principles and noble values of the Union-solidarity, mercy, and tolerance.

He affirmed that people will always remain at the centre of the wise leadership’s priorities in the nation’s journey of development and progress. He added that the decision grants those pardoned a new opportunity to return to society as upright individuals who respect the laws of the state and contribute positively to building and advancing their country toward the future.

He expressed hope that the pardon will motivate the remaining inmates to benefit from the training and rehabilitation programmes provided by correctional institutions, giving them the opportunity to earn the honour of pardon on future occasions.