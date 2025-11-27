Zayed Port to host Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi is set to host the Grand Final of the SailGP’s 2025, as Zayed Port welcomes the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix on 29th and 30th November.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the event will bring together 12 national teams competing on high-performance F50 foiling catamarans capable of reaching speeds of over 100 km/h. Abu Dhabi serves as the twelfth and concluding stop of the championship’s fifth season, following earlier rounds in Dubai, Auckland, Sydney, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Portsmouth, Sassnitz, Saint-Tropez, Geneva and Cádiz.

The 12 competing national teams represent Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, Brazil, Italy and the United States.

A pre-event press conference was held at Surf Abu Dhabi on Hudayriyat Island in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Director of International Events at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Assistant General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Russell Coutts, Chief Executive Officer of SailGP; and Umayma Abubaker, Deputy Chief Communications Officer at Mubadala. Team drivers Martine Grael (Brazil), Phil Robertson (Canada), Erik Heil (Germany), Taylor Canfield (United States), Diego Botín (Spain), Dylan Fletcher (Emirates Great Britain), Peter Burling (New Zealand) and Tom Slingsby (Australia) also attended.

Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Qubaisi said, “We are proud to welcome the Grand Final of SailGP Season 5 to Abu Dhabi on 29 and 30 November, coinciding with the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

"Hosting the concluding round of this prestigious global championship reflects Abu Dhabi’s position as a world-class sporting destination, supported by advanced infrastructure capable of staging major international events.”

He added, “Our strategic partnership with Mubadala and SailGP continues to elevate the emirate’s global sporting presence. We look forward to welcoming spectators of all ages to experience an exciting weekend of world-class sailing and entertainment, building on the strong success achieved during last year’s event, which attracted thousands of fans.”

Over the two-day race weekend, all 12 teams will compete in one last series of fleet races, after which the top three in the overall standings will progress to the Grand Final, winner-takes-all showdown for the season title, trophy and a US$2million.