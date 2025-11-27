Egypt’s GDP grows by 5.3% in Q1 FY 2025/2026

CAIRO, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Egypt’s economy accelerated sharply in the first quarter of FY 2025/2026, with GDP growth reaching approximately 5.3%, the highest quarterly performance recorded in more than three years, according to the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation.

The ministry attributed the improvement to stronger activity across productive sectors and the continued rollout of economic and structural reforms.

Planning Minister Rania Al-Mashat said Egypt was targeting economic growth of around 5% for the fiscal year to the end of June 2026, up from a previous target of 4.5%.