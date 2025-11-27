Fujairah Crown Prince receives du CEO

FUJAIRAH, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), at his office in the Emiri Diwan.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad was briefed on the services the company provides in the Emirate of Fujairah, as well as its projects and initiatives in the telecommunications sector across the country.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad affirmed the importance of the telecommunications sector in supporting comprehensive development across various vital fields, noting Fujairah’s commitment, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to supporting the requirements of transformation and development and enhancing the delivery of modern technological services according to competitive standards marked by efficiency and effectiveness.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad also praised the continued advancement of the telecommunications services provided by the company to its beneficiaries, in line with quality standards that serve the telecommunications sector in the UAE and contribute to supporting economic growth at all levels.