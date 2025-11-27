Brand Dubai launches interactive guide showcasing souvenirs bearing #ZayedAndRashid campaign logo

DUBAI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the ‘National Month’ celebrations in Dubai and under the umbrella of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), has launched an interactive guide showcasing souvenirs bearing the campaign’s logo.

The guide showcases a curated collection of products developed by Dubai-based businesses within the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network, along with items offered by national companies from across the UAE.

The guide has been launched to support talent, entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership.

The guide features a diverse selection of products that reflect the Spirit of the Union and embody Emirati identity through creative designs ahead of the 54th Eid Al Etihad on 2 December.

It offers the public the chance to explore unique Emirati products, including commemorative items inspired by the UAE’s journey and featuring the image of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the central theme of the campaign. The collection includes pendants, stickers, handcrafted pieces and more.

The guide can be accessed through the link:: https://dubaidestinations.ae/-/media/2025/november/26-11/zayed--rashid-products.pdf