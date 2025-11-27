Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of Higher Organising Committee of Zayed Charity Run

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed reviewed ongoing preparations for the upcoming edition of the run and its positive social impact, as well as the humanitarian message it embodies locally and globally.

He was briefed on the readiness of the organising teams and the final arrangements for welcoming participants, alongside an overview indicating growing public turnout as the event approaches.

This year’s Zayed Charity Run is expected to welcome around 15,000 participants from families, students, athletes and community groups in races of 3, 5 and 10 kilometres, taking place from Wahat Al Karama to Erth Abu Dhabi, reflecting the distinguished standing the event holds in the community.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed said the Zayed Charity Run has become more than an annual sporting event, evolving into a global humanitarian platform inspired by the values of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in compassion, generosity and strengthening social solidarity.

He expressed appreciation for the strong support that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan provides for humanitarian initiatives, noting that such support underpins the success of these events and reflects the leadership’s vision of fostering generosity, solidarity and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global model of humanitarian action.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed said the run reflects the spirit of the UAE, transforming sport into a bridge of hope and a platform for humanitarian giving with lasting impact across communities, adding that the support for research programmes represents an investment in the future of medicine and reflects the shared efforts of the community and research institutions to achieve sustainable positive outcomes.

For his part, Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi said that proceeds from this year’s run will be dedicated entirely to supporting advanced research programmes at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, including personalised cancer therapies, precision medicine based on biological data and innovative perinatal medicine research.