Minister of Education honours 12 Arab female researchers for scientific excellence

DUBAI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, honoured a group of Arab female researchers for their outstanding scientific contributions and their role in enriching knowledge and serving humanity, during a global ceremony organised by the Emirate of Dubai as part of the L’Oréal-UNESCO “For Women in Science” Middle East Regional Young Talents Programme, in partnership with Khalifa University of Science and Technology.

The ceremony celebrated 12 visionary Arab researchers who are helping reshape the scientific landscape in the region.

Al Amiri affirmed during the ceremony that the programme represents a solid platform for empowering women and strengthening their presence in science, not only at the level of individual excellence, but also through contributing to building societies that embrace innovation and knowledge and advance human capital in the Middle East, with female researchers serving as a driving force for sustainable development and scientific progress.

The initiative highlights efforts to support scientific research in fields including science, engineering, technology and mathematics, contributing to the development of solutions to urgent issues and inspiring new generations to enter the fields of scientific research.

Since its launch in 1998, the programme has succeeded in honouring more than 4,700 researchers and 140 award-winning scientists from over 140 countries, including 63 researchers from the Gulf region who have received AED3.8 million to support their research projects. Nevertheless, women still make up only one third of researchers worldwide, according to UNESCO data, reflecting the need for greater inclusion and empowerment.

Laurent Duffier, Managing Director of L’Oréal Middle East, affirmed that over 12 years the programme has helped amplify the voice of women scientists and shed light on innovations that serve society and shape the future of science. He noted that empowering female researchers is not only a moral value, but also a key driver of scientific and economic progress.

Salah Khaled, Director of the UNESCO Office in Doha, stressed that the organisation has long supported the presence of women in scientific research, based on the belief that their contributions form an integral part of the innovation and development ecosystem.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, affirmed that the programme promotes equal opportunities and empowers female researchers who are developing innovations in sustainable energy, health, space and artificial intelligence.

The projects of the young researchers reflect remarkable depth and diversity in scientific research, addressing topics ranging from space robotics and climate change to sustainable agriculture, chronic disease science and autism spectrum disorder, highlighting a new model of female scientific leadership in the Arab world.

The jury this year was chaired by Professor Marie Abboud, who noted that the recognition is not merely a celebration of achievement, but a confirmation that scientific recognition and support can open new horizons for women to lead the future of science in the region.

The jury included a distinguished group of Arab women scientists from leading academic institutions in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and Lebanon.