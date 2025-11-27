Abu Dhabi set for finals of WAKO World Kickboxing Championship

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The grand finals of the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) World Kickboxing Championship for Seniors and Masters will begin tomorrow and run for two days under the umbrella of the International Federation, organised by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre with 2,000 athletes from 150 countries.

Developmental workshops for coaches, referees, players and administrators have been held throughout the championship, which runs until 30th November, promoting knowledge exchange among international schools and reinforcing integrity and professionalism through daily referee meetings.

The International Federation praised Abu Dhabi’s exceptional organisation during its General Assembly meeting, attended by presidents of national federations from multiple continents. Delegations commended the UAE’s pioneering role in advancing kickboxing in the Middle East and Asia, with this edition marking the first to be hosted outside Europe and achieving record participation.

Roy Baker, President of the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO), affirmed that the UAE edition is the largest in the championship’s history, reflecting the strong partnership between the International Federation and the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, chaired by Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, in supporting athletes and developing the sport globally.

He noted that the General Assembly approved WAKO’s new media identity, aligned with the vision of the International Olympic Committee, and endorsed the return of the WAKO Pro League to the international calendar.

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, Vice President of the International Muay Thai Federation, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations and President of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, attended the quarter-final bouts and met with the WAKO President, national federation leaders and international delegations.