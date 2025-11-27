Korean Embassy marks Republic of Korea National Day

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, attended this evening a reception hosted by Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

The reception, held at the St. Regis Corniche Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by a number of members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, along with members of the Korean community residing in the country.

In his address, the Korean Ambassador praised the bilateral relations between the Republic of Korea and the UAE, noting their continued growth and development across all fields. He said the UAE is the Republic of Korea’s second-largest trading partner in the Middle East.

He added that the two countries are bound by a strong strategic partnership that spans a range of sectors, including nuclear energy, the economy, healthcare, culture, energy and space.