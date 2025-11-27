National Rehabilitation Centre participates in first Al Ain International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition 2025

AL AIN, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) is participating in the first edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

The exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, and runs from 26th to 30th November 2025.

The NRC’s participation comes as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance community awareness about the risks of psychoactive substance use, and to reaffirm its vital role in the fields of prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

Through its pavilion, the Centre will showcase its most recent preventive programs, treatment and rehabilitation services, and awareness initiatives carried out in collaboration with a number of entities, including schools, universities, and police agencies. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the Center’s evidence-based practices and patient support pathways.

Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, CEO of the National Rehabilitation Centre, emphasised the significance of engaging in major national events, stating,“Our participation in this exhibition reflects our commitment to expanding community outreach and engaging with diverse audiences to promote the importance of prevention as the foundation for protecting individuals, families, and society. We believe that spreading knowledge and raising awareness through such public platforms is key to building a healthier and more resilient society.”

The National Rehabilitation Centre continues to prioritise its role in raising public awareness about the risks of substance use, strengthening the culture of prevention, and reinforcing the need for nationwide collaboration to protect society and support recovery and rehabilitation programs.