Cyclone Ditwah kills 46 in Sri Lanka, leaves 23 missing

COLOMBO, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- A cyclone swept across Sri Lanka on Friday, leaving 46 people dead and 23 more missing, officials said, with the weather department warning the storm could intensify as it moves across the island over the next 12 hours.

Most of the fatalities were caused by landslides triggered by torrential rainfall exceeding 300 millimetres during the past 24 hours as Cyclone Ditwah struck the island nation, with the eastern and central regions the most severely affected.

Nationwide, 43,991 people were evacuated to schools and other public shelters, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said in a statement, including families stranded on rooftops.

Schools remained closed, train services were suspended, and the Colombo Stock Exchange announced an early trading halt as heavy rains persisted.