Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Ain Police Directorate, reviews ongoing operations

AL AIN, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has visited Al Ain Police Directorate, part of the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, and held two meetings to review security plans, ongoing operations, crime prevention, and road safety in Al Ain Region.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the advanced systems and technologies for emergency response, and Al Ain Region’s readiness for all weather conditions.

He commended Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to enhance security and safety, serving the entire community.