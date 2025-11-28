Abu Dhabi University climbs seven places in THE Arab University Rankings 2026

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has achieved a significant milestone in the Times Higher Education (THE) Arab University Rankings 2026, climbing seven places to secure 7th position across 18 countries in the Arab region.

In the UAE, ADU is now ranked among the top three universities, moving up one position from last year.

The university also recorded significant success across the performance pillars, achieving 1st position nationally in ‘Teaching’ and 2nd in ‘Research Environment.’

These results reflect ADU’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence, reinforce its status as a leading institution in the region, and underscore its contribution to the UAE’s globally competitive higher education landscape.

Competition and benchmarking standards intensified this year, with 268 institutions in the Arab Region ranked compared to 238 from last year. Despite this increased participation, ADU has continued its upward trajectory, reinforcing its position as a leading contributor to the UAE’s knowledge economy and globally competitive academic landscape.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said, “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality education and advancing impactful research that supports the UAE’s knowledge economy. Climbing seven places in the Arab region is a significant step forward, one that inspires us to persevere, enhance our curricula, and empower the next generation of innovators and leaders.”

THE Arab University Rankings 2026 are the only global performance ranking that judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook, providing a comprehensive overview of performance and impact.

This year, ADU improved its position across four of the five pillars, showcasing its holistic approach to delivering quality education, fostering innovation, and promoting research.

ADU’s continued success in THE Arab University Rankings reflects its commitment to shaping the next generation of leaders and professionals while reinforcing its mission to provide high-quality, globally recognised education that aligns with the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy.