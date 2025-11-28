UAE to see mild weather, chance of scattered rain over Eid Al Etihad holiday: NCM

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE will experience mild daytime conditions and cooler early mornings during the Eid Al Etihad holiday from 29th November to 3rd December, with partly cloudy skies across the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology on Friday.

Cloud cover is expected to increase at intervals, particularly over northern and coastal regions and islands, with a chance of intermittent, scattered rainfall.

Night-time and early-morning humidity levels are expected to rise, with the possibility of light fog or mist over some inland areas.

Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, becoming occasionally active with cloud development. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Gulf of Oman.

Maximum temperatures are forecast at 24–28°C in coastal and island areas, 26–30°C inland and 12–20°C in the mountains.

Minimum temperatures will range between 16–24°C on the coasts and islands, 12–16°C inland and 8–15°C in mountainous regions.