Egypt celebrates 10 years of Luxor Festival of Arabic Poetry

LUXOR, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Arab Republic of Egypt witnessed a wide-ranging cultural celebration marking 10 years since the establishment of the House of Poetry in Luxor in 2015.

This celebration took place during the opening ceremony of the 10th Luxor Festival of Arabic Poetry, organised by the Sharjah Department of Culture in cooperation with the Egyptian Ministry of Culture. The four-day festival featured the participation of more than 140 creative individuals, including Egyptian and Arab poets, artists, and critics.

The opening ceremony was held at the Luxor Conference Centre Theatre, attended by Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture; Muhammad Ibrahim Al Qasir, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department at the Sharjah Department of Culture; Abdel-Muttalib Amara, Governor of Luxor; Dr. Khaled Abu Al-Leil, Chairman of the Egyptian General Book Organisation, representing Ahmed Fouad Henou, Egyptian Minister of Culture; Dr. Hisham Abu Zeid, Deputy Governor of Luxor Governorate; Dr. Muhammad Abdel-Wahab, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports; Dr. Muhammad Al-Nubi, Dean of the Faculty of Languages at Luxor University; and Dr. Ahmed Mohi Hamza, Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts in Luxor, along with executive and administrative figures from the governorate, deans of faculties, academics, students, and a large audience, were present.

Hussein Al-Qabbahi, Director of the Luxor House of Poetry, said, "After ten years of the House of Poetry, a generous gift from H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, it has presented a brilliant constellation of Egyptian creators, especially its youth, and added a large number of creative individuals to the cultural scene who have now become prominent figures in numerous Egyptian, Arab, and international cultural events.

He pointed out that the House of Poetry has reached every corner of Egypt, opening doors to cultural cooperation with hundreds of local institutions, both those affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and serious private organisations. He explained that this cooperation is based on a spirit of love and a desire for thought and culture to be the guiding principles for the minds of the current generation.

Al-Qabbahi noted that the festival's opening evening will feature four poets under the age of 25, underscoring the House's mission to support young talent. He indicated that the House of Poetry has supported their creative journeys from the very beginning, emphasising that its efforts aim to promote beautiful human values, goodness, love, and a sense of belonging to the homelands, stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Arabian Gulf.

Al-Owais delivered a speech in which he noted the Luxor Poetry House's continued creative excellence, now in its 10th year, saying, “This cultural event has become a shining beacon on the Arab literary scene, as it launches its tenth edition, continuing its creative journey of ten years marked by distinction, success, and diverse cultural contributions."

He added, "The Luxor Poetry House continues to open doors of hope for young talents and contribute to shaping a vibrant Arab poetic movement that blends authenticity with beautiful innovation. The House continues its tours across the Egyptian governorates, making its activities a symbol of literary vitality in the Egyptian and Arab cultural landscape."

Al Owais expressed his gratitude to the Egyptian Ministry of Culture for its ongoing cultural cooperation.

Dr. Khaled Abu Al-Leil delivered a speech on behalf of the Egyptian Minister of Culture, Ahmed Fouad Hanno, emphasising that the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi has been a landmark in the Arab cultural landscape.

He noted that the Houses of Poetry initiative represents a very rich cultural vision for cooperation, which has continued for 10 years with remarkable regularity. He added, "This demonstrates the deep and strong roots of this cooperation."

Abdel-Muttalib Amara said, “We are proud that Luxor was chosen as a key location for the Poetry House, which organises this festival annually. It has become a shining platform that brings together poets and creative individuals from across the Arab world.”

The House of Poetry's statistics for the first 10 years since its establishment reveal a remarkable cultural momentum, reflecting its proactive spirit and vibrant energy within the Egyptian and Arab cultural landscape.

From 2015 to the present, the House has organised over 600 cultural events, with the participation of approximately 3,000 poets. It has also held more than 250 critical seminars featuring nearly 480 critics, organised around 25 training courses, and hosted 20 exhibitions of Arabic calligraphy and visual arts. Furthermore, it has published over 50 books.

Al-Owais and Al-Qasir were honoured, accompanied by Amara and Abu Al-Layl. Egyptian critic and academic Dr. Mohamed Abu El-Fadl Badran was named Cultural Personality of the Year for the tenth edition of the festival, in recognition of his ongoing creative contributions.