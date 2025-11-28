INTERPOL General Assembly approves blueprint for future

MARRAKECH, Moroccoو 28th November, 2025 (WAM) – The INTERPOL General Assembly concluded with delegates approving a series of resolutions aimed at strengthening international police cooperation to disrupt transnational organised crime worldwide. The four-day (24 – 27 November) General Assembly, attended by more than 800 delegates from 179 countries, including 82 police chiefs.

The session saw the unanimous endorsement of a new Strategic Framework that will serve as a five-year road map for INTERPOL’s activities, reinforcing support for its 196 member countries in tackling evolving global crime threats, from cyber fraud and human trafficking to illicit finance and scam centres.

Aligned with the Organisation’s new vision statement, ‘Together against Crime’, INTERPOL’s 2026-2030 Strategic Framework is built on three core pillars:

• Be the trusted global information hub for law enforcement

• Provide world-class investigative and operational support

• Serve as the leading voice of law enforcement worldwide

INTERPOL Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza said: “Our new strategic framework is not just a plan, it’s a promise. “The unanimous support from every region of the world signals a shared commitment towards a more resilient, responsive and unified global law enforcement system.

“We are together against crime.”

Delegates also approved measures to further strengthen INTERPOL’s regional presence, improving its ability to coordinate responses to crime trends affecting different parts of the world.

A high-level panel chaired by Secretary General Urquiza brought together police chiefs from Belgium, Botswana, Canada, Colombia and New Zealand, alongside the head of the World Customs Organisation, to discuss identifying and disrupting transnational organised crime.

The session highlighted concrete achievements by countries using INTERPOL capabilities such as the Notices system and global databases to dismantle criminal networks.

The General Assembly also welcomed the progress of INTERPOL’s Silver Notice pilot project, launched in January to help trace and recover criminal assets.

Since its introduction, 133 Silver Notices and 35 diffusions have been published at the request of 39 countries across all regions, with the financial harm linked to these cases valued at more than EUR 30 billion.

A panel on advancing gender equality in law enforcement through the event “Women in Policing: Lessons in Leadership for Effective Change,” also underscored INTERPOL’s commitment to inclusive leadership.