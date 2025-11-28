Ajman Government Media Office, CNN Academy join forces to advance storytelling capabilities

AJMAN, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ajman Government Media Office has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CNN Academy to deliver a series of specialised workshops and leverage the Academy’s state-of-the-art technological capabilities as part of the "Media Calibers" programme launched by the Office earlier this year.

CNN Academy is designed to empower and upskill participants in multiplatform storytelling capabilities, and this latest iteration supports the development of local talent in line with Ajman Vision 2030.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Abdulla Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office, and Becky Anderson, Managing Editor of CNN Abu Dhabi. This establishes a foundation for long-term collaboration with CNN Academy, founded in Abu Dhabi in 2021, and reflects the Office’s commitment to developing key storytelling skills and adopting modern, AI-supported communication practices in line with Ajman’s future ambitions.

Mohammed Al Kaabi emphasised that signing this MoU with CNN Academy marks a pivotal step in developing the skills and knowledge of local storytellers and through fostering innovation and digital excellence.

“Today, Emirati media does not merely keep pace with progress; it drives it through the hands of its youth and national talent," Al Kaabi stated. "We are dedicated to providing everything necessary to hone the skills of media and communications professionals in Ajman.

“Teaming up with CNN Academy embodies our commitment to nurturing Emirati talent and sharing the story of Ajman with the world at the highest media quality standards,” Al Kaabi continued.

Becky Anderson, said, "Building on the bespoke training programmes developed by CNN Academy Abu Dhabi to empower the next generation of storytellers, this collaboration with the Ajman Government Media Office extends our mission to nurture diverse media talent in the region and equip them with real-world skills, global newsroom standards, and the confidence to tell impactful stories that resonate far beyond their communities."

Amal Al Balushi, Director of the Media Development Department at the Ajman Government Media Office, noted, "Collaborating with CNN Academy marks a strategic milestone to enhancing the skills and capabilities of the Emirate's communication and media teams, empowering them to align with the latest global industry standards.”

"Strategic partnerships are a key pillar of our strategy to fast-track media advancement in the Emirate," she added. "This is especially true for the 'Media Calibers' programme, which brings together an elite group of media industry leaders and communications expert."

Following the signing ceremony, Al Kaabi toured the Creative Lab space in which the Abu Dhabi training programme is delivered, this includes workshop training spaces, technical edit suites and voiceover labs plus green screen studios spaces. The CNN Academy team provided interactive briefings on the practice sessions of the current cohort from the Abu Dhabi training programme.