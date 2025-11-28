National Ambulance enhances readiness during Eid Al Etihad holiday

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Ambulance has raised its level of readiness to ensure the continuity of ambulance services according to the highest standards of quality and efficiency during the Eid Al Etihad holiday, in support of the national crisis and emergency response system.

This step is part of National Ambulance’s continued commitment to strengthening rapid response capabilities for emergencies, traffic accidents, and potential injuries during public holidays.

The National Ambulance, in cooperation and coordination with the general Police commands and strategic partners, has developed a proactive plan within an integrated work system aimed at ensuring an effective and rapid ambulance response to the public through heightened preparedness and continuous coordination with the concerned authorities, within the framework of its approved operational plans for official holidays and national events.

The plan includes strengthening field coverage through an increased strategic deployment of ambulance crews, vehicles, and medical equipment, as well as increasing staffing in ambulance communication centres to accommodate the expected increase in the volume of emergency reports during the holiday period.

National Ambulance also urged the public to adhere to traffic safety regulations and drive cautiously, particularly during peak holiday hours.

The public is also reminded not to hesitate in calling the emergency ambulance hotline 998 in the event of a medical emergency requiring ambulance support.