Sharjah Police announce traffic point waiver ahead of 54th Eid Al Etihad

SHARJAH, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police will waive traffic points for violations committed before December 1, 2025, if settled by January 10, 2026, to mark the 54th Eid Al Etihad.

A 35% discount on traffic violations applies if paid within 60 days, covering fines, vehicle impoundment, and fees. A 25% discount on fines is available for payments made after 60 days and within one year. Discounts exclude serious violations and traffic points.

The initiative encourages drivers to regularise their status and aims to improve road safety. The public is urged to use these discounts and settle violations via the police website or Ministry of Interior’s “MOI” app.