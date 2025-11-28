Abu Dhabi Sports Council wins Bronze Award for Best Fan Engagement Programme

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) has achieved a new milestone on the international stage after winning the Bronze Award in the “Best Fan Engagement Programme” category at the Sports Business Awards.

The recognition highlights the Council’s pioneering efforts in engaging audiences and creating exceptional sporting experiences during the fourth edition of the Spartan World Championship, held from 28th November to 1st December 2024.

The awards ceremony took place at Old Billingsgate in London, with the attendance of Nasser Al Zaabi, Executive Director of Strategic Affairs Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

This award reflects the Council’s ability not only to host major sporting events, but also to innovate effective mechanisms that build genuine connections with fans, enhancing the spectator experience, transforming audiences from viewers into active participants, and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global sports hub that adheres to the highest professional standards.

Commenting on the achievement, Nasser Al Zaabi said, “Winning the Bronze Award for Best Fan Engagement Programme is a direct reflection of our commitment to elevating the audience experience and delivering events that make every participant feel like an essential part of the moment. We continuously work to build a world-class sports model based on innovation, sustainability, and community partnership.

"This international recognition confirms that we are moving in the right direction and motivates us to further develop advanced engagement platforms that reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital for sports.”

He added, “We dedicate this achievement to our partners, the sports community in Abu Dhabi, and every fan who shared with us the passion and success. We will continue investing in experiences that bring fans closer to sporting events, as we believe the power of sport lies in its ability to inspire and bring people together.”

The fourth edition of the 2024 Spartan World Championship took place at Al Wathba Desert in Abu Dhabi, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Spartan, the world’s leading brand in endurance and obstacle course racing. The championship is one of the most significant global competitions in physical endurance and obstacle racing, making its successful hosting an extension of Abu Dhabi’s strategy to attract major international sporting events.

The event drew over 6,500 participants from more than 80 nationalities across its various race categories.