RAK Ruler receives delegations from National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah, Network International

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his Palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, a delegation from the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK), headed by Mohammed Omran Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Bank’s Board of Directors, and Murat Çağrı Süzer, Group CEO of Network International, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr was briefed on the bank’s most prominent projects and current programmes, as well as efforts to develop the banking services system and enhance customer experience. Moreover, he reviewed the initiatives the bank is implementing in digital transformation, financial innovation, and the empowerment of entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr also listened to explanations about the efforts of Network International in supporting the financial sector through advanced payment solutions that contribute to enhancing operational efficiency and expanding the digital transformation capabilities of banking and commercial institutions, in a manner that supports the growth of the economic environment and accelerates the pace of innovation in the payments sector in the UAE.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah affirmed that the banking sector constitutes a fundamental pillar in supporting the national economy and strengthening the business and investment environment.

He praised the significant role played by the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah as one of the most important national financial institutions contributing to economic growth in the emirate, through building effective partnerships with the public and private sectors and providing advanced financial solutions in line with best global practices.

For their part, the members of both delegations expressed their deep appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr for his continuous support of the banking sector and his constant encouragement of development and innovation initiatives. They emphasised that H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr’s directives serve as an important incentive to continue enhancing performance and expanding the range of services offered to the bank’s customers in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and across the UAE.