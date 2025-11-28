Zayed Charity Run in Abu Dhabi to welcome over 10,000 participants

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the 2025 Zayed Charity Run will kick off tomorrow, Saturday, starting from Wahat Al Karama and concluding at Erth Abu Dhabi.

The run welcomes more than 10,000 participants from various nationalities and age groups, in a scene that reflects the values of giving and community solidarity instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The run carries a pioneering humanitarian and scientific message, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting three advanced research programmes at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre. These include the development of an innovative cancer therapy using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, the creation of an AI platform to enhance precision medicine for multiple sclerosis and type 1 diabetes, as well as a scientific project to produce advanced dermatological treatments derived from chorionic tissues for skin regeneration and accelerated wound healing.

Together, these initiatives reflect the UAE’s commitment to medical innovation and creating impactful, sustainable benefits for future generations.

The total prize pool for the run is AED1.5 million, promoting a spirit of competition and motivating participants to achieve their best results.

Run activities will begin with the 10 km category at 7:00 am, followed by the 5 km run at 7:15 am, and the 3 km run at 7:30 am. The awards ceremony will commence at 8:30 am.

Lt. General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, affirmed that surpassing 10,000 participants is not merely a number, but a living testament to the prestigious status the event has achieved.

He added, “The Zayed Charity Run has become a firmly rooted national event in the hearts of the community, an occasion people not only anticipate, but participate in with deep belief in its noble message. With every stride, the run embodies belonging; with every objective, it reflects generosity; and in its atmosphere, it offers a sincere call for better health and greater humanity.”

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, “The Zayed Charity Run is one of Abu Dhabi’s most prominent community and humanitarian events, combining sports, charity, and health awareness in a way that reflects the legacy of the Founding Father and the noble values of the UAE.”

He added, “Year after year, the event continues to expand its humanitarian impact, especially as its proceeds support specialized medical research that improves patients’ lives and strengthens the country’s healthcare innovation ecosystem.”

The run kit collections will conclude this Friday evening, after commencing Monday at Erth Abu Dhabi. The process witnessed significant turnout from participants keen to complete their preparations for the run day.

To ensure smooth logistics, parking spaces and free shuttle services have been arranged from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Zayed Sports City between 4:30am and 6:30am. Additionally, roads leading to the start line will close at 5:00am.

Along the course, cheering zones and scenic routes will be set up, in addition to the community village at Erth Abu Dhabi, which will feature family activities, children’s experiences, live performances, and food and beverage stations.